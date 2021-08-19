Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Down to $19.31

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $19.31, but opened at $18.50. Vale shares last traded at $18.25, with a volume of 331,757 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Vale in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Vale from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HSBC lifted their target price on Vale from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.53.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $21.86. The company has a market cap of $93.59 billion, a PE ratio of 5.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.78 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 30.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $1.8803 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Vale’s previous Variable dividend of $0.30. Vale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.61%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VALE. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 12.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 22.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,769,000 after acquiring an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 60.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,699 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 437.2% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vale by 48.2% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.29% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile (NYSE:VALE)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

