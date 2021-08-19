Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Valhi, Inc. (NYSE:VHI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 15th total of 55,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of VHI traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,373 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,729. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.01 million, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 5.45. Valhi has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $34.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.41.

Valhi (NYSE:VHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.57). Valhi had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 5.92%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of VHI. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Valhi by 536.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,860 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 62,260 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Valhi during the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Valhi by 4,870.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Valhi in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Valhi Company Profile

Valhi, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and marketing of titanium dioxide pigments. It operates through the following segments: Chemicals, Component Products, and Real Estate Management and Development. The Chemicals segment produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments for paints, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics.

