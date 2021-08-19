VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) Shares Purchased by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:SHYD) by 149.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,201 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,090 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management owned 0.44% of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHYD. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,682,000 after acquiring an additional 15,363 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 216,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,428,000 after acquiring an additional 24,523 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $314,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $418,000.

NYSEARCA SHYD opened at $25.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49. VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF has a 12 month low of $24.04 and a 12 month high of $25.66.

Featured Article: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Short High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.