Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $227,354,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 474,325 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after buying an additional 329,391 shares during the period. Homrich & Berg boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,867,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,809,000 after buying an additional 170,311 shares during the period. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 446.1% during the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 192,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,269,000 after buying an additional 157,003 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $160.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $124.14 and a 12-month high of $163.16. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.