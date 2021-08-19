Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,499 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $8,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Country Trust Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5,733.3% in the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 72.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Horrell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.01. The company had a trading volume of 155,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,471. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.14 and a fifty-two week high of $163.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

