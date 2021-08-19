Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 820,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,505 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for about 6.9% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Modera Wealth Management LLC owned 0.21% of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF worth $126,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 144,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,819,000 after acquiring an additional 10,413 shares during the period. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 14,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 93.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after acquiring an additional 6,106 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 316.9% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,235 shares during the period. Finally, Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $824,000.

Shares of VIG stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $161.08. The stock had a trading volume of 210,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,471. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $124.14 and a twelve month high of $163.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $157.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

