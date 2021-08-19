Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Toews Corp ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Posted by on Aug 19th, 2021

Toews Corp ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.2% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,441,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,576,258. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.