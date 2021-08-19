Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Toews Corp ADV’s 10th Largest Position

Toews Corp ADV reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,472 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 0.2% of Toews Corp ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Toews Corp ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 75.4% in the second quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Belmont Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 66.3% in the first quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter valued at $54,000.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.57 on Thursday, hitting $51.26. The stock had a trading volume of 11,441,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,576,258. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.94. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $39.13 and a 52-week high of $53.43.

