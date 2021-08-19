Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Boosted by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.6% of Modera Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $28,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VWO. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 237.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth $47,000.

VWO stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.41. 1,298,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,840,890. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.53 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.71.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

