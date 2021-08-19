Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Acquired by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Avengers Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 105.3% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $106.50 on Thursday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.96 and a fifty-two week high of $108.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $105.42.

