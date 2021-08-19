Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Purchased by Optimum Investment Advisors

Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises about 1.0% of Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 2,189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,591 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the second quarter worth about $230,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $3.01 on Thursday, hitting $411.02. 924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,866. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $291.18 and a 1 year high of $417.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $403.57.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.