Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Bought by Northwest Wealth Management LLC

Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Fullen Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Fullen Financial Group now owns 8,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 4,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter.

VGIT stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $68.34. 36,564 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 876,691. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.09 and a 52-week high of $70.64.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

