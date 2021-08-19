Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Up 18.0% in July

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 606,700 shares, an increase of 18.0% from the July 15th total of 514,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 692,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

VGIT stock opened at $68.28 on Thursday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $70.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

