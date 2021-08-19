Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) is Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Washburn Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,695 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.0% of Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Washburn Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,287,000. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 122,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,524,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter.

VB stock traded down $1.98 on Thursday, hitting $215.21. 6,332 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 701,971. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $146.88 and a 12-month high of $228.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.42.

