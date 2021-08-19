Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by BTC Capital Management Inc.

BTC Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,391 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 5.4% of BTC Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. BTC Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares worth $47,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,223,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,144,000 after purchasing an additional 5,034,490 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,460,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,995,000 after buying an additional 2,469,324 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 38,767,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,686,000 after buying an additional 2,454,288 shares during the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $191,604,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 7,470.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,739,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 1,716,048 shares during the last quarter.

BND traded up $0.19 during trading on Thursday, reaching $86.52. 4,890,219 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,817,521. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.136 per share. This represents a $1.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

