Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Bought by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,572 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,057 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $17,657,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Moller Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 28.5% in the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 132,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,213,000 after buying an additional 29,357 shares during the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.1% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the first quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $86.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $88.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.18.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.136 dividend. This represents a $1.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd.

