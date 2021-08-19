Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 464,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,085 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $103,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.2% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 115,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,838,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the period. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 28.6% in the first quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 482,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,204,000 after acquiring an additional 107,338 shares during the period. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $226.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,953,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,956,646. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $162.85 and a 52 week high of $230.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

