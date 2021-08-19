Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Northwest Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.5% of Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,120,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,706,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 11.6% in the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 79.3% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $217,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $139.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,894,748. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.66. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $142.54.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.