Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €96.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Varta (ETR:VAR1) received a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 27.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on Varta in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €83.00 ($97.65) target price on Varta in a research note on Monday. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €119.00 ($140.00) price objective on Varta and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Varta in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of €102.00 ($120.00).

Get Varta alerts:

ETR:VAR1 opened at €132.60 ($156.00) on Thursday. Varta has a 1 year low of €99.20 ($116.71) and a 1 year high of €181.30 ($213.29). The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 56.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €141.24.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries, household batteries, and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries & Solutions and Household batteries. The Microbatteries & Solutions segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for measuring high blood pressure, blood sugar, and other bodily functions, as well as power supply for Covid-19 antibody tests; and rechargeable battery solutions for use in applications, such as servers, car keys, alarm systems and smart meters, and others for industrial and original equipment manufacturers.

See Also: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Varta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Varta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.