Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $200,000.00

Wall Street analysts forecast that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. (NASDAQ:VBLT) will announce sales of $200,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Vascular Biogenics’ earnings. Vascular Biogenics posted sales of $190,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vascular Biogenics will report full year sales of $760,000.00 for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $900,000.00. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.90 million, with estimates ranging from $600,000.00 to $7.39 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vascular Biogenics.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 68.79% and a negative net margin of 3,394.74%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vascular Biogenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Vascular Biogenics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price target on Vascular Biogenics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Vascular Biogenics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.10.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth about $229,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vascular Biogenics by 50.0% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the first quarter worth about $1,601,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the second quarter worth about $89,000. 5.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VBLT opened at $2.07 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.28. Vascular Biogenics has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.17. The stock has a market cap of $99.75 million, a P/E ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 0.99.

Vascular Biogenics Company Profile

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune/inflammatory indications. The company's program is based on its proprietary vascular targeting system platform technology, which utilizes genetically targeted therapy to destroy newly formed or angiogenic blood vessels.

