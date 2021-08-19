Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 658,200 shares, a decrease of 17.6% from the July 15th total of 798,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.8 days.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Vasta Platform by 460.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vasta Platform by 36.0% during the first quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vasta Platform during the second quarter worth $153,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 61.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Vasta Platform during the second quarter valued at $165,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VSTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down previously from $21.50) on shares of Vasta Platform in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Vasta Platform from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Shares of VSTA stock opened at $5.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Vasta Platform has a 52-week low of $5.90 and a 52-week high of $18.51.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.67). On average, analysts anticipate that Vasta Platform will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vasta Platform Company Profile

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

