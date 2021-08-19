VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VTTGF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 140,500 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the July 15th total of 174,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of VTTGF opened at $270.42 on Thursday. VAT Group has a fifty-two week low of $270.42 and a fifty-two week high of $270.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $270.42.

VAT Group Company Profile

VAT Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies vacuum valves in Switzerland, rest of Europe, the United States, Japan, Korea, Singapore, China, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaics, and vacuum coating industries, as well as for the industrial and research sectors.

