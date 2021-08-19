Velas (VLX) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2.33 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 19th. Over the last week, Velas has traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a total market cap of $107.81 million and $2.33 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be bought for $0.0508 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000189 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000996 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000474 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001571 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001210 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official message board is www.velas.com/news.html. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

