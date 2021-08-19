Velocity Acquisition (NASDAQ:VELO) Shares Up 0.1%

Velocity Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:VELO)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.84 and last traded at $9.80. 72,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 85,714 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.79.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VELO. Glazer Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth $73,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth $127,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth $157,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Bloom Tree Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Velocity Acquisition in the second quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Velocity Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in digital transformation businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

