Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,260,000 shares, an increase of 17.1% from the July 15th total of 15,600,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VLDR shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Velodyne Lidar from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.00.

In other news, insider Joseph Michael Jellen sold 2,127,882 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.23, for a total transaction of $21,768,232.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,635,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,731,042.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph B. Culkin sold 1,432,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.08, for a total value of $14,438,178.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,921,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,168,246.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,186,213 shares of company stock valued at $52,416,221. 13.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VLDR. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,357,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,571,327 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,349,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,838,000 after buying an additional 2,932,846 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Velodyne Lidar by 5,954.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,779,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,938,000 after buying an additional 1,750,492 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 1st quarter valued at about $14,392,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Velodyne Lidar during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Velodyne Lidar stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.08 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.23. Velodyne Lidar has a one year low of $6.47 and a one year high of $32.50.

Velodyne Lidar, Inc operates as an automotive technology company, which engages in the provision of real-time three dimensional (3D) vision for autonomous systems. The firm’s products include solid state sensors, surround sensors, and software solutions. It also develops and produces Lidar sensors for use in industrial, 3D mapping, drones, and auto applications.

