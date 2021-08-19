Venturi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 4,173 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 22.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,523 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,173 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $1,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 20,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 3,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its position in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 14,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

PEG stock traded up $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $64.72. 3,323 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,969. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.55. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.32 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.71, for a total transaction of $25,884.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.05, for a total transaction of $303,424.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 89,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,411.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,050 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.06.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

