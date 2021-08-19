Venturi Wealth Management LLC Has $1.35 Million Stock Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) by 11.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,037 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 804,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,037,000 after purchasing an additional 6,228 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 9,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.86.

In related news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 1,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.48, for a total value of $150,026.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,064.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.38. 3,099 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,247,211. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.19.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.08. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 12.00%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.6775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

