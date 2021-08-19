Venus Reward Token 1-Day Volume Hits $1.25 Million (VRT)

Venus Reward Token (CURRENCY:VRT) traded 25.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Venus Reward Token coin can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Venus Reward Token has traded 43% higher against the U.S. dollar. Venus Reward Token has a market cap of $40.09 million and $1.25 million worth of Venus Reward Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.26 or 0.00057639 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002113 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003113 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00015261 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002117 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.84 or 0.00872793 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.56 or 0.00047690 BTC.

About Venus Reward Token

Venus Reward Token is a coin. Venus Reward Token’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,999,981,080 coins. Venus Reward Token’s official Twitter account is @VenusProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Virtual Reality Technology a decentralised VR marketplace that allows content creation through APIs and eases SDK use, via blockchain technology. Through a VR marketplace, the user creates typical smart contracts to buy, sell or rent content. Other features of the platform are SDK tools available for content creation and Payment API using VRT token. VRT is an Ethereum-based token (ERC 20) to be used as payment between content developers, buyers, third-parties within the VR network and user rewards. “

Venus Reward Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus Reward Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus Reward Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venus Reward Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

