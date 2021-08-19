Verasity Trading Up 57.3% This Week (VRA)

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for $0.0265 or 0.00000056 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 57.3% against the dollar. Verasity has a total market cap of $106.93 million and approximately $57.71 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Verasity alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001338 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0989 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000409 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.67 or 0.00193007 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001136 BTC.

Verasity Profile

Verasity (CRYPTO:VRA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,368,525,869 coins and its circulating supply is 4,041,106,690 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Verasity Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Verasity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verasity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.