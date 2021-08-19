VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

VEREIT, Inc. (NYSE:VER) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.50.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VER. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Sunday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target (up previously from $45.00) on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VEREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Capital One Financial lowered shares of VEREIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of VEREIT in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

VEREIT stock opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.19. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.07, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.13. VEREIT has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $50.69.

VEREIT (NYSE:VER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.47). VEREIT had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 22.20%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that VEREIT will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.462 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. VEREIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in VEREIT during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in VEREIT by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VEREIT by 828.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in VEREIT by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VEREIT Company Profile

VEREIT, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which provides real estate investment services. It owns and manages the portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The company operates through the following segments: Real Estate Investment and Cole Capital. The Real Estate Investment segment acquires, owns and operates single tenant, freestanding, commercial real estate properties, primarily subject to long term net leases with high credit quality tenants.

