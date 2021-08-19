Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down to $6.01

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $5.74. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 38,962 shares trading hands.

VET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.

The company has a market capitalization of $935.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.77. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 27.89%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $108,000. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

