Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Shares Gap Down to $6.01

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.01, but opened at $5.74. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at $5.81, with a volume of 38,962 shares trading hands.
VET has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Vermilion Energy from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.25 to C$11.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.03.
The company has a market capitalization of $935.74 million, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $88,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $92,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy during the second quarter valued at $108,000. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Vermilion Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VET)
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
