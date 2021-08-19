Vertcoin Price Hits $0.67 on Major Exchanges (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001449 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $41.41 million and approximately $476,512.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46,559.28 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,156.89 or 0.06780371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $655.06 or 0.01406944 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $174.08 or 0.00373896 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.34 or 0.00142493 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.63 or 0.00561935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.49 or 0.00340413 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006420 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.05 or 0.00315836 BTC.

Vertcoin Coin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,407,022 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.