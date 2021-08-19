Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Shares Up 4.3%

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) shares shot up 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $64.64 and last traded at $64.64. 1,107 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 459,955 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.99.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VERV. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.22.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). On average, analysts anticipate that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,494,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $767,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,719,000. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,851,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Verve Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

