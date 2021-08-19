Viberate Price Hits $0.0471 on Exchanges (VIB)

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on August 19th. Viberate has a total market capitalization of $9.27 million and approximately $1.57 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Viberate has traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Viberate coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000106 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002257 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00056492 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002980 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00015132 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $375.81 or 0.00847938 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00047323 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.48 or 0.00102612 BTC.

About Viberate

Viberate (VIB) is a coin. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official website is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

Viberate Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viberate directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viberate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Viberate using one of the exchanges listed above.

