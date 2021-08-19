Viberate (VIB) Trading 9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Viberate (CURRENCY:VIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One Viberate coin can now be purchased for about $0.0513 or 0.00000109 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Viberate has traded 9% higher against the dollar. Viberate has a total market cap of $10.10 million and $1.70 million worth of Viberate was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00057116 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003199 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00015166 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $406.36 or 0.00862323 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002209 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00047313 BTC.

About Viberate

VIB is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Viberate’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 196,825,000 coins. The Reddit community for Viberate is /r/viberate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Viberate’s official Twitter account is @viberate and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Viberate is www.viberate.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Viberate is a platform that joins the entire live music ecosystem under one roof. Currently it acts as a database for live music, where profiles are ranked according to their online popularity. It is built and curated by the Viberate user community. Viberate's end game is to disrupt the music industry as we know it – by becoming a global talent marketplace. “

