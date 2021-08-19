VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,277 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $3,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 98,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 2.0% during the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 38,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 15.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 8,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 76,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI Properties stock opened at $29.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.07. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.04 and a fifty-two week high of $33.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.88, a current ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.20.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. Equities research analysts predict that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.85%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 80.49%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VICI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut VICI Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.17.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

