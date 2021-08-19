Victoria (LON:VCP) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,072.30

Victoria plc (LON:VCP)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,072.30 ($14.01) and traded as high as GBX 1,090 ($14.24). Victoria shares last traded at GBX 1,060 ($13.85), with a volume of 31,653 shares traded.

VCP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on shares of Victoria from GBX 1,110 ($14.50) to GBX 1,175 ($15.35) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of Victoria in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,072.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 268.88, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of £1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 460.87.

Victoria PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring products primarily in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, rest of Europe, and Australia. It also provides wool and synthetic broadloom carpets, flooring underlays, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), hardwood flooring products, artificial grass, carpet tiles, and flooring accessories, as well as markets and distributes LVT and hardwood flooring products.

