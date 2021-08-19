VINchain (VIN) Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded 1% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One VINchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.63 million and approximately $282,712.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, VINchain has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get VINchain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00057536 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002118 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003248 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00015218 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002119 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $412.30 or 0.00873278 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002195 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00047529 BTC.

VINchain Coin Profile

VINchain (CRYPTO:VIN) is a coin. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. The official website for VINchain is vinchain.io . The Reddit community for VINchain is https://reddit.com/r/VinChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VINchain’s official message board is vinchain.io/blog . VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “VINchain is creating a blockchain database of used vehicles information that is accessible by everyone. The VinChain Token is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on all the apps in the VinChain platform. “

VINchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VINchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VINchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.