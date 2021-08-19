Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the July 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 462,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Viper Energy Partners by 63.7% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the first quarter worth $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on VNOM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNOM opened at $17.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.15 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Viper Energy Partners has a fifty-two week low of $6.52 and a fifty-two week high of $20.09.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Viper Energy Partners had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $114.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 249.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 471.43%.

About Viper Energy Partners

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

