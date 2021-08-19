Virtue Poker (VPP) Market Cap Hits $8.01 Million

Virtue Poker (CURRENCY:VPP) traded 75.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. Virtue Poker has a total market cap of $8.01 million and $3.11 million worth of Virtue Poker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Virtue Poker coin can now be bought for about $0.55 or 0.00001209 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Virtue Poker has traded up 158% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002495 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.47 or 0.00055752 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $65.95 or 0.00144327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00148524 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003991 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45,547.10 or 0.99683274 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.01 or 0.00912653 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $331.15 or 0.00724757 BTC.

Virtue Poker Coin Profile

Virtue Poker’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,504,255 coins. The Reddit community for Virtue Poker is https://reddit.com/r/virtuepoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Virtue Poker’s official Twitter account is @virtue_poker and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Virtue Poker

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Virtue Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Virtue Poker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Virtue Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

