Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Position Increased by Ycg LLC

Ycg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,908 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Ycg LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $9,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 63.8% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,674 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.5% in the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dillon & Associates Inc. now owns 115,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,124,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 22,705 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Visa by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,517 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.08.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Insiders sold a total of 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $231.46. The company had a trading volume of 345,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,267,447. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $450.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

