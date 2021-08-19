Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 717,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,528,000. Credit Suisse Group makes up approximately 3.7% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 365.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. 1.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Credit Suisse Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CS shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 target price on the stock. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.26.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.17. The stock had a trading volume of 5,307,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,600,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.39. Credit Suisse Group AG has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $14.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.11). Credit Suisse Group had a return on equity of 0.42% and a net margin of 0.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group AG will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile

Credit Suisse Group AG is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Swiss Universal Bank; International Wealth Management; Asia Pacific; and Investment Banking and Capital Markets. The Swiss Universal Bank segment offers comprehensive advice and financial solutions to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.