Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC Has $7.60 Million Holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC lowered its position in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 449,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,365 shares during the quarter. AGNC Investment accounts for approximately 3.7% of Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of AGNC Investment worth $7,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AGNC Investment by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,378,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $743,791,000 after buying an additional 1,537,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,707,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,197 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 3,784,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,436,000 after purchasing an additional 201,503 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,368,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,451,000 after purchasing an additional 78,434 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,938,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 45,010 shares during the period. 48.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGNC traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.90. 7,876,321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,883,148. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $13.53 and a 12-month high of $18.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.02.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 160.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a aug 21 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

AGNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a research report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on AGNC Investment from $18.50 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on AGNC Investment from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. AGNC Investment has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.34.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

