Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, a decrease of 18.4% from the July 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

NASDAQ:VMAR opened at $6.25 on Thursday. Vision Marine Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90. The company has a quick ratio of 22.95, a current ratio of 24.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.39.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Redmond Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the first quarter valued at $407,000. swisspartners Ltd. boosted its position in Vision Marine Technologies by 41.0% in the second quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 47,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC boosted its position in Vision Marine Technologies by 52.5% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vision Marine Technologies by 111.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vision Marine Technologies in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

