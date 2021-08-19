Vistra (NYSE:VST) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Morgan Stanley

Vistra (NYSE:VST) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 38.89% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities boosted their price objective on Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Bank of America upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $17.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vistra has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.13.

NYSE:VST traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $18.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,389,330. Vistra has a 12-month low of $15.47 and a 12-month high of $24.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.59.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 96,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 126,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 11,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vistra by 135.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

