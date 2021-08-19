VouchForMe (IPL) 24 Hour Volume Hits $11.00

VouchForMe (CURRENCY:IPL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. One VouchForMe coin can now be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. VouchForMe has a market cap of $306,981.00 and $11.00 worth of VouchForMe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, VouchForMe has traded 30.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00057914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002121 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003092 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00015253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002122 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $411.60 or 0.00873095 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002182 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00047622 BTC.

VouchForMe Profile

VouchForMe (IPL) is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. VouchForMe’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 245,661,176 coins. The official website for VouchForMe is vouchforme.co . VouchForMe’s official message board is medium.com/insurepal-blog . The Reddit community for VouchForMe is /r/InsurePal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VouchForMe’s official Twitter account is @InsurePal_io

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurePal aims to disrupt the actual insurers' model by providing a platform to register insurance for blockchain transactions, vehicles, property, life and health with endorsements from the social network. The platform core mechanism enables InsurePal clients to endorse each other in order to obtain a discount on their insurance premium. The endorsement has to be backed by a financial guarantee from the endorser. InsurePal token (IPL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

