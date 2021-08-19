Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $82.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on VOYA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40.

In other Voya Financial news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $194,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,674,683.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $587,160 in the last quarter. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Recommended Story: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.