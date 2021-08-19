Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) PT Raised to $82.00

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $78.00 to $82.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 24.92% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on VOYA. Barclays lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Voya Financial from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Voya Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.
VOYA opened at $65.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.43. Voya Financial has a 12 month low of $45.17 and a 12 month high of $70.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.40.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Voya Financial by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 570 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,317,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Voya Financial by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,521 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 92.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Voya Financial
Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and financial services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.
