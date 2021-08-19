Voyager Token Price Hits $5.99 on Exchanges (VGX)

Voyager Token (CURRENCY:VGX) traded 36.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. In the last week, Voyager Token has traded up 56.6% against the U.S. dollar. Voyager Token has a total market cap of $1.33 billion and approximately $747,486.00 worth of Voyager Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Voyager Token coin can now be bought for approximately $5.99 or 0.00012890 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Voyager Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.74 or 0.00057495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00015118 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $395.03 or 0.00849398 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00047701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.67 or 0.00104648 BTC.

About Voyager Token

Voyager Token (CRYPTO:VGX) is a coin. Its genesis date was June 27th, 2017. Voyager Token’s total supply is 222,295,208 coins. The official website for Voyager Token is www.ethos.io . Voyager Token’s official Twitter account is @investvoyager and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Voyager Token is https://reddit.com/r/Invest_Voyager

According to CryptoCompare, “The Voyager Token (VGX) rewards users within the Voyager crypto broker ecosystem. VGX generates 5% interest when held in the Voyager app and will soon offer cash back rewards, and other exclusive features. VGX, formerly Ethos (ETHOS), can also be stored in its native wallet, the Ethos Universal Wallet. The Ethos Universal Wallet gives users the power to self custody 150+ crypto assets securely. “

Voyager Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Voyager Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Voyager Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Voyager Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Voyager Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Voyager Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.