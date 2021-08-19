VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB) Trading Down 0.1%

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II (NASDAQ:VPCB)’s share price fell 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.79 and last traded at $9.82. 18,655 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 45,731 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VPCB. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at about $7,544,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at about $7,335,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at about $5,747,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at about $4,742,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II in the second quarter valued at about $3,406,000.

VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings II is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in George Town, Cayman Islands.

