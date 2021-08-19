VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC to Issue Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:VSL)

VPC Specialty Lending Investments PLC (LON:VSL) declared a dividend on Thursday, August 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON VSL traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 88.20 ($1.15). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,403. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 86.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.82, a current ratio of 22.84 and a quick ratio of 22.77. VPC Specialty Lending Investments has a 1 year low of GBX 61.40 ($0.80) and a 1 year high of GBX 92.80 ($1.21). The stock has a market capitalization of £245.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48.

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Company Profile

VPC Specialty Lending Investments Plc specializes in opportunities within the specialty lending market primarily through online lending platforms.

