W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $82.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upgraded W. R. Berkley from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

Shares of NYSE:WRB traded up $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $75.52. 1,424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 711,828. W. R. Berkley has a 12 month low of $58.84 and a 12 month high of $82.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.17. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.41%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.07% of the company’s stock.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia and Australia.

